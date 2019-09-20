

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Visual Effects Society (VES) is to honor Martin Scorsese with Lifetime Achievement Award.



VES, the global film industry's professional honorary society, announced that it is granting the award to the Academy, DGA and Emmy Award winning director, producer and screenwriter in recognition of his valuable contributions to filmed entertainment.



The award will be presented at the Annual VES Awards ceremony to be held on January 29 next year at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.



The VES Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an outstanding body of work that has significantly contributed to the art and/or science of the visual effects industry.



'VES will honor Scorsese for his consummate artistry, expansive storytelling and profound gift for blending iconic imagery and unforgettable narrative on an epic scale,' it said in a statement.



VES Board Chair Mike Chambers described Martin Scorsese as one of the most influential filmmakers in modern history, who has made an indelible mark on filmed entertainment. 'His work is a master class in storytelling, which has brought us some of the most memorable films of all time,' he noted.



The 76-year-old American-Italian filmmaker and historian, whose career spans more than 50 years, has directed a number of critically acclaimed, award-winning films. They include Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation Of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs Of New York, The Aviator and The Departed.



Scorsese's highly anticipated feature film, The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, is set to make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27.



