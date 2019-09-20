The Lincoln, Nebraska, orthopaedic surgeon will deliver an informative presentation, then open the floor for discussion about the NAVIO robotics-assisted surgical method for partial and total knee replacement patients.

Lincoln, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2019) - Dr. Scott Strasburger, orthopaedic specialist and sports medicine expert at Syracuse Area Health in Syracuse, Nebraska, remains one of only a handful of Nebraska-based practitioners trained with the NAVIO Surgical System. He is currently raising awareness of the availability of this revolutionary technology.





The groundbreaking robotics development is designed to enhance precision and shorten surgical times by assisting surgeons during partial and total knee replacement surgeries. Traditional knee replacements require manual positioning of tools throughout the surgery and the implant placement process, making them a complex and challenging procedure. Each patient's mobility ultimately rests on how accurate implant placement is.

"With NAVIO, skilled surgeons such as myself can adapt placement based on our patient's unique anatomy, with complete mapping of their knee joint in advance, and real-time adjustment during surgery itself," says Dr. Strasburger. "NAVIO works in conjunction with my movements to provide constant updates to the robotics-assisted handpiece, allowing me to deliver the most accurate positioning possible of the implant."

The real-time, patient-specific data feed also allows for damaged surfaces of the knee to be removed without additional trauma to healthy adjacent bone or tissue. The advanced surgical technique provided by NAVIO robotics-assistance delivers a high level of accuracy, positioning the implant for better joint balance and increased mobility.

"Since we can now create a personalized surgical plan based on each patient's data, the result is improved outcomes across the board," says Dr. Strasburger. "I'm seeing better mobility for my patients, reduced time in the operating room, and faster healing post-surgery."

On Oct. 10, 2019, Dr. Strasburger will be presenting the NAVIO system at Syracuse Area Health in an hour-long seminar followed by a Q&A session to allow potential knee surgery patients and their family members to discuss the treatment.

"No one should have to live with the suffering caused by constant knee pain," concludes Dr. Strasburger. "The NAVIO Surgical System has allowed me to give so many patients their lives back, so they can return to doing the things they love without discomfort or lack of mobility. It's truly a revolutionary tool and I'm proud to be one of the few surgeons in the state who stepped up to train with the NAVIO system as soon as it was available."

This free seminar will be held Oct. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Syracuse Area Health, located at 2731 Healthcare Drive, Syracuse, NE 68446. Dr. Strasburger will give a short presentation and will be available to answer questions about the NAVIO system. A light meal will be provided. Seating is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP at https://syracuseareahealthnaviosurgery.com/events.php.

About Syracuse Area Health:

Syracuse Area Health has a rich history of providing high quality, cost-effective healthcare to all individuals seeking medical care and serves the Southeast Nebraska area and beyond. We are committed to growing to fit the needs of our community and continuing to provide the best possible care for our friends, family, and neighbors for years to come. Visit www.syracuseareahealth.com to learn more about our hospital, clinics and services.

2731 Healthcare Drive

Syracuse, NE 68446

Strasburger Orthopaedics is a clinic specializing in joint surgery and sports medicine. Dr. Strasburger is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and has been practicing medicine for over 18 years. Schedule a consultation at (402) 466-0100 or learn more at http://strasburgerorthopaedics.com.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a global medical technology business dedicated to helping healthcare professionals improve people's lives. With leadership positions in Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Advanced Wound Management, Sports Medicine and Trauma & Extremities, Smith & Nephew has around 16,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2018 were almost $4.9 billion. For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit our website www.smith-nephew.com, follow @SmithNephewplc on Twitter or visit SmithNephewplc on Facebook.com.

Individual results may vary.

Not all patients are candidates for the NAVIO Surgical System. Discuss your condition and implant options with your surgeon. Individual results of joint replacement vary. Implants are intended to relieve knee pain and improve function, but may not produce the same feel or function as your original knee. There are potential risks with knee replacement surgery such as loosening, wear and infection that may result in the need for additional surgery. Patients should not perform high-impact activities such as running and jumping unless their surgeon tells them that the bone has healed and these activities are acceptable. Early device failure, breakage or loosening may occur if a surgeon's limitations on activity level are not followed. Children, pregnant women, patients who have mental or neuromuscular disorders that do not allow control of the knee joint, and morbidly obese patients should not undergo a NAVIO procedure. This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Consult your physician for details to determine if one of these technologies is right for you.

