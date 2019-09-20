Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2019) - Pepper Esports Inc would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #414 at the Extraordinary Future Conference (XFuture) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday September 22 - Monday September 23, 2019.

The Extraordinary Future conference drives innovation in Canada by connecting technology companies with capital. Whether you are a tech company looking to get a better understanding of investment opportunities or you are a business savvy investor looking for the next big thing, there is no other conference in Vancouver that is like Extraordinary Future.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/extraordinary-future. Use the promo code FUTURE30 for 30% off your ticket.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Pepper Esports Inc

Guy Halford-Thompson

604 551 2450

guy@pepper.gg

pepper.gg