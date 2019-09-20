Italeaf S.p.A.: Italeaf: TerniEnergia signed the closing for the sale of 11 photovoltaic plants for a total price of Euro 10.3 million

PRESS RELEASE 20 SEPTEMBER 2019
Italeaf:TerniEnergia signed the closing for the sale of 11 photovoltaic plants for a total price of Euro 10.3 million
- The sale of the first tranche of a total perimeter of 22 photovoltaic plants to Mareccio Energia S.r.l., a platform for the aggregation of assets in Italy of a primary investment fund, in partnership with the sponsor LCF Alliance, through the vehicle company Italia T1 Roncolo, has been completed.
- Total capacity of the plants subject to closing equal to 9.4 MW
- Net proceeds for TerniEnergia of approximately Euro 9.5 million, including a trade receivable from an SPV
Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.
The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.
