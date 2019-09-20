

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks have once again turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages are on opposite sides of the unchanged line after closing mixed for two straight days.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq has dipped 17.97 points or 0.2 percent to 8,164.91, the Dow is up 58.87 points or 0.2 percent at 27,153.66 and the S&P 500 is up 4.04 points or 0.1 percent at 3,010.83.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



Uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates may also be keeping traders on the sidelines following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed lowered interest by 25 basis points as expected but indicated officials are mixed about whether the central bank should cut rates again before the end of the year.



St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard released a statement this morning explaining his preference for cutting interest rates by 50 basis points at the Fed meeting earlier this week.



Bullard cited signs that U.S. economic growth is expected to slow in the near horizon as well as continued indications of low inflation.



'In light of these developments, I believe that lowering the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points at this time would provide insurance against further declines in expected inflation and a slowing economy subject to elevated downside risks,' Bullard wrote.



He added, 'It is prudent risk management, in my view, to cut the policy rate aggressively now and then later increase it should the downside risks not materialize.'



Meanwhile, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who voted against cutting rates this week, argued the current level of accommodation is not needed.



Rosengren noted in a speech at the Stern School of Business at New York University that the U.S. economy has held up well in the face of trade-related impediments.



'Additional accommodation is not needed for an economy where labor markets are already tight - and risks further inflating the prices of riskier assets, and encouraging households and firms to take on what may be too much leverage,' Rosengren said.



Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC the central bank plans to take a 'meeting-by-meeting' approach to setting interest rates.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Pharmaceutical stocks continue to see notable strength, however, with the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index climbing by 1.3 percent after reaching its best intraday level in nearly two months.



Healthcare and networking stocks have also moved to the upside on the day, while some weakness has emerged among semiconductor stocks.



Within the semiconductor sector, Xilinx (XLNX) is posting a steep loss after the chipmaker said its CFO Lorenzo Flores is stepping down from his position to pursue another executive opportunity.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved modestly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is unchanged at 1.774 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX