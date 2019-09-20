Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2019) - Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TSXV: TRAD) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #305 at the Extraordinary Future Conference (XFuture) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday September 22 - Monday September 23, 2019.

Voleo Trading Systems (Voleo) is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

The Extraordinary Future conference drives innovation in Canada by connecting technology companies with capital. Whether you are a tech company looking to get a better understanding of investment opportunities or you are a business savvy investor looking for the next big thing, there is no other conference in Vancouver that is like Extraordinary Future.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/extraordinary-future. Use the promo code FUTURE30 for 30% off your ticket.

