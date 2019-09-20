GUION PARTNERS, INC.: Music Industry Quarterly ("MIQ") Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

The star-studded event hosted by Lindsay Guion honored 3x Grammy-winning producer Focus, 5x Grammy-nominated producer Reggie Calloway, Grammy-winning musicians Avila Brothers, and Dr. VP of Rostrum Records Nicole Plantin

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Music Industry Quarterly ("MIQ") - in influential print publication, music conferences, and online platform celebrated its 10th Anniversary on September 12th. Over 200 industry professionals, executives and music creators came to the Venue of Hollywood at Sweet for an evening filled with movies, music and awards.

Hosted by David Mitchell, Founder and Publisher of MIQ, and Lindsay Guion, Founder and CEO of GMUSIC GROUP, and Executive Publisher of MIQ, the evening featured a variety of performances, presentations and awards. Lindsay Guion joined MIQ as both their Managing Partner and Executive Publisher in April 2019. GMUSIC GROUP is a film + music company for artists. Featuring a variety of up-and-coming talent as well as Grammy Award winning artists, GMUSIC GROUP has helped their artists to combine for over a half-billion total streams on popular streaming platforms.

The evening started with a feature presentation of GMUSIC GROUP's visual soundtrack album Therapy. Therapy is a short film starring the emerging singer-actor Barachi. Maycee, a DC-based recording artist whose song inspired by the film also performed a live version of her songs "Seen Him," and "Know My Name." Maycee started her career at a young age and draws inspiration from classic R&B Music fused with her own unique sound to discuss topics such as love and sexuality. Maycee drew the interest of several major record label executives by the end of the night for the quality of her performance.

Other performers included up and Txny Warren, Amina Buddafly, and Malcom Harvest who is featured in the most recent edition of MIQ.

Legacy was the theme of the evening, with Awards of Excellence presented to 3x Grammy-winning producer Focus; 5x Grammy-nominated producer Reggie Calloway; Grammy-winning musicians Bobby & IZ of the Avila Brothers; and Nicole Plantin, the Sr. VP of Rostrum Records, for her role in artist development throughout her career.

Special thanks to our Sponsors and Partners: GMUSIC GROUP, Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates, Don Nacho Tequila, Graef Wines, SESAC, Sound Royalties, Transparence, Three-Sixty RAW, Athletic Junction, Caviar Gold, and DaBoy Way.

