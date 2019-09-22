ams: ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that it expects to hold an extraordinary general meeting around the end of October 2019 to approve the equity issuance in conjunction with the all-cash takeover offer for Osram Licht AG. The invitation to the EGM will be published in due course, including further details on the proposed Euro 1.5 bn equity issuance to partially refinance the Euro 4.2 billion acquisition bridge facility in conjunction with the Offer. This decision reflects the positive feedback ams has received from shareholders and investors during a global investor roadshow over the last two weeks. Based on extensive interaction with investors in Europe, the US and Asia, ams sees strong support for its strategic vision including Osram ...

