Inflation: In August 2019, the inflation rate was 1.5% (July 2019: 1.4%), as Statistics Austria reports. Significantly higher prices for food were mainly responsible for the increase of the inflation rate in August. Prices for housing, water and energy (+3.0% compared to August 2018) proved to be the most important price driver, followed by prices for restaurants and hotels (+3.1%). The index level of the consumer price index 2015 (CPI 2015) was 106.5 in August. Compared to the previous month, the average price level increased by 0.1%. The index level of the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP 2015) was 106.33 in August 2019 (July 2019 revised: 106.26), with the harmonised inflation rate amounting to 1.4%. Vienna Airport: The largest low-cost airline in the Middle East & ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...