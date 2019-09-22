Internet Marketing Company: The Main Reasons Why Seniors Pay Expensive Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains why senior drivers pay more for car insurance.

Just like teens, seniors are considered a higher risk for car insurance companies. But the reasons are totally different.

Just like teens, seniors are considered a higher risk for car insurance companies. But the reasons are totally different.

As people get older, their bodies become frailer. This increases the probability of being killed during a crash. An injury or bone damage that may have not caused much damage to a fit body, may now cause serious complications which can lead to death. Involvement in fatal crashes is higher among drivers ages 70?74 and are highest among drivers ages 85 and older. Insurance companies are aware of that. This is the top reason for considering seniors high-risk.

After reaching the sixties, insurers start to increase rates. This is strictly correlated to all official data released by CDC. The Center For Disease Control and Prevention states that the following factors will negatively impact a senior's driving performance:

Reduced vision. This is one of the most common problems for elder drivers.

Poorer cognitive functioning. Seniors are less likely to analyze a sudden hazardous situation really fast.

Changes in physical functioning, such as arthritis or a weaker bladder.

Use of prescription medications. Some drugs will induce somnolence, dizziness and other narcotic effects.

Hearing and sight gradually become impaired. Seniors begin not to hear high pitched tones, like the ones produced by police cars, firefighter cars or railroad warnings. Visual acuity is also affected. Elderly should periodically schedule hearing and visual tests, to make sure that they are still capable of driving.

