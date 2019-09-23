Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced its ECOC 2019 product line-up of components and modules designed to meet the exploding demand for higher-speed, next-generation networks for 5G wireless mobile fronthaul and midhaul. By combining advanced optical sub-assembly and transceiver technologies with in-house, high-scale, low-cost manufacturing, CIG is able to deliver the critical components needed by telecom service providers to cost-effectively upgrade to higher data rates ranging from 25G to 50G and beyond.

"Service providers are aggressively upgrading their networks to next generation rates to meet their customers' needs for more speed and bandwidth," said Rose Hu, senior vice president of marketing at CIG. "We are pleased to offer a full range of products for 5G wireless applications to meet the wide variety of requirements related to data rate, reach, fiber type, and operating environment. Our solutions enable higher faceplate density and lower power consumption per gigabit at low cost and high reliability."

CIG's products will be on display at stand #512 in Hall 4. The product portfolio for 5G wireless fronthaul and midhaul applications will include:

I-Temp SFP28 300m/10km/20km/40km duplex and BiDi

I-Temp 6ch CWDM SFP28 10km/20km

C-Temp 50G QSFP28/DSFP 10km/40km

Attendees of ECOC 2019 are invited to visit CIG's stand #512 in Hall 4 for detailed information on products and availability.

About Cambridge Industries Group (CIG)

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG), founded in 2005 and registered in Delaware, is a public company in Shanghai, China (Shanghai SE: 603083) with major R&D and Sales/Marketing activities in Silicon Valley, China, and Japan as well as state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in China, Japan, and Malaysia. CIG is an industry leading ODM JDM OEM company, focusing on Wired Access, Wireless Access, Carrier Ethernet, Home Networking, and Optical Module markets. CIG employs a "two-engine drive" business model by providing high quality R&D and manufacturing collaborative services to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. This approach gives CIG competitive advantages in technology leadership and innovation. Millions of CIG's products are deployed globally through partners, which include some of the world's largest service providers. Learn more about CIG and connect with us on Twitter: @CIGUSA2.

