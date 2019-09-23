The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 23.09.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 23.09.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA XS2056491660 ACHMEA 19/39 FLR BD02 BON EUR N

CA 37L1 XFRA CA90238V1067 TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA DTW1 XFRA GB00BKT6VH21 SHEARWATER GRP PLC LS-,10 EQ00 EQU EUR N