

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that it entered into an agreement with Vega Holdco S.à r.l., an entity wholly owned by real estate funds advised by The Blackstone Group Inc., to acquire about 69.30% of the voting rights and about 61.19% of the share capital in Hembla AB.



As per the transaction, Vonovia will become the owner of 6.14 million class A shares and 50.72 million class B shares in Hembla. The parties agreed to a purchase price per share of SEK 215.00, corresponding to a premium of 11.5% compared to the closing price for the class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 20 September 2019. The total purchase price for all shares in the Transaction is SEK 12.22 billion or 1.142 billion euros.



Vonovia noted that it will make a public announcement when clearance by the merger control authorities has been obtained and the Transaction thereby becomes unconditional and will launch the Offer within the relevant time frame set out in the Takeover Act, and on terms compliant with Swedish takeover rules.



