Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Appointment of Acting CEO 23-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 23 September 2019 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Appointment of acting CEO Arricano announces that, following the satisfactory completion of its NOMAD's due diligence enquiries, on 20 September 2019 it appointed Mrs Ganna Chubotina as Acting CEO (but not a Director of the Company). The Board continues to anticipate a permanent appointment of a CEO within three months, upon the conclusion of its candidate appraisal process. Information concerning Mrs Chubotina is set out in Arricano's announcement dated 4 September 2019. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Urmas Somelar Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 20869 EQS News ID: 877621 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)