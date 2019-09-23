IRLAB Presents at the 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB announced today that Prof. Per Svenningsson, on behalf of IRLAB, will be presenting a poster titled "A phase IIa trial studying the safety and tolerability of IRL752 in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia" at the 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in Nice, France. The presentation will be held on Monday, September 23.

The 2019 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders is held on September 22-26 and aims to encourage sharing ideas among those involved in the care and research of movement disorders to advance the related clinical and scientific discipline. Congress audience will include clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, post-doctoral fellows, medical residents and medical students with an interest in the current research and approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of movement disorders.

Nicholas Waters, CEO at IRLAB, commented "Prof. Svenningsson is an outstanding researcher and we are glad to be working closely with him. It is great to get this type of recognition in the medical community and it is a privilege to be selected to present at the congress, which also means that our data caught the interest of the congress committee among many other abstract submissions."

Find the poster presentation at the congress:

Abstract number: 209

Abstract title: A phase IIa trial studying the safety and tolerability of IRL752 in patients with Parkinson's disease dementia

Poster session topic: Clinical Trials, Pharmacology and Treatment

Presentation Date: Monday, September 23

Presentation time: 13:45 - 15:15

For further information

Nicholas Waters

CEO

Phone: +46-730-75-77-01

E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

