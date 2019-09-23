

Addressing 'Think Asia, Think Hong Kong' in Los Angeles, Edward Yau, Secretary, Commerce & Economic Development, HKSAR highlighted HK's longstanding trade ties and economic relationship with the US.



John Chiang, former State Treasurer, State of California; Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman; Fiona Ma, State Treasurer, State of California; Edward Yau, Secretary, Commerce & Economic Development, HKSAR; Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director (L-R)



"Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" 2019 attracted more than 1,500 participants eager to enter the Asian marketplace, either through Hong Kong or by making Hong Kong their home.

HONG KONG, Sept 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong", a large-scale Hong Kong business promotion organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), was successfully held on 19-20 September 2019 in Los Angeles, United States, attracting a strong show of support from the business community in the US.The mega promotion, featuring a business symposium, business-matching sessions, networking events, business missions and a gala dinner, attracted around 1,500 participants eager to enter the Asian marketplace, either through Hong Kong or by making Hong Kong their home. The symposium was attended by Fiona Ma, State Treasurer, State of California, who spoke in the morning, along with other senior officials from the city of Los Angeles.This year's conference featured more than 50 industry-leading speakers from the US and Hong Kong who shared new and exciting insights and breakthroughs in industries ranging from finance to biotech, logistics, design, e-commerce and business investment, among others. Attendees also heard first-hand success stories relating to Hong Kong's business advantages and received advice on how US companies can seize new global opportunities through the Hong Kong platform. Close to 340 business-matching meetings were arranged to connect Hong Kong businesses and service providers with US companies.New opportunities in AsiaDr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, opened the morning session with a keynote address. He was accompanied by Edward Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), who shared insights into opportunities for greater collaboration between US and Hong Kong companies.In his welcome remarks, Dr Lam said: "The US and Hong Kong have enjoyed close business ties for many decades. Now, as the world enters an era of greater uncertainty, it is important to strengthen this partnership even further to ensure economic growth can continue in a more open and globalised environment."Commenting on the recent social unrest in Hong Kong, he added: "We are a pragmatic and resilient city. We have strong fundamentals such as the rule of law and compliance with international standards, so I want to assure you that we will overcome our current challenges and move forward."Hong Kong: a springboard to Asia, and beyondFollowing the morning keynote session, renowned business leaders - including Ray Conner, retired Boeing Vice Chairman and President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Ken Hitchner, retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Goldman Sachs, Asia Pacific; and Bernard Chan, Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council of the HKSAR - gathered in a panel to highlight the economic outlook, risks and opportunities in Asia, examining how US businesses can capitalise on growth opportunities using Hong Kong as a catalyst for global success.Connecting innovation, entrepreneurs and investorsAnother session, "Growing Businesses in the New Economy", with moderator Kent Ho, Founder and General Partner, S28 Capital, and panellists Duncan Chiu, Co-founder & Managing Director, Radiant Venture Capital; Jimmy Tao, CEO & Managing Director, Vitargent Biotechnology; and Yangbin Wang, Executive Director and CEO, Vobile Group, offered insights on the evolving digital and economic landscape in Asia. The panellists also shared their experiences in leveraging Hong Kong as a hub for start-ups and entrepreneurs to succeed.Seven other sector-specific sessions in the afternoon covered a broad range of topics, including: experiences of doing business in Asia via the Hong Kong platform (sponsored by Invest Hong Kong); design and technology (co-organised with the Hong Kong Design Centre); financial technology and smart banking (co-organised with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority); deal-making and dispute resolution (co-organised with the Department of Justice of the HKSAR); healthcare and biomedicine innovation (co-organised with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, HKSTP); smart living and digital entertainment (co-organised with Hong Kong Cyberport); and investment opportunities (co-organised with the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council).Hong Kong: a start-up incubatorA mini-exhibition featuring some of today's hottest Hong Kong start-ups, named InnoVenture Salon, showcased the innovative business ideas and entrepreneurship of 30 companies, including those from Cyberport, HKSTP and the HKTDC's start-up development program, Start-up Express. Cyberport, Hong Kong Science Park and the Hong Kong Private Equity and Venture Capital Association were also on site to offer consultation to US-based start-ups looking to set up operations in Hong Kong.Led by the HKTDC, with Cyberport and Hong Kong Science Park as strategic partners, 25 Hong Kong business and start-up representatives from sectors including smart city development, fintech, the Internet of Things, education technology, health technology and robotic technology formed a business mission to San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles. The mission explored opportunities in innovation and technology presented by closer cooperation between Southern California and Hong Kong, two of the world's most dynamic start-up ecosystems.Hong Kong dinner offers unique networking opportunitiesThe day before the symposium, a high-level gala dinner was held at Vibiana, a renowned event space in Los Angeles, and was attended by more than 400 prominent business leaders, government officials, entrepreneurs and investors from the US and Hong Kong.Hong Kong Michelin-starred chef Albert Au presented a special menu prepared together with LA celebrity chef Neal Fraser, owner of Vibiana. The gala dinner also featured a performance by Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee, the first Chinese artist to perform at the Oscars.Websites"Think Asia, Think Hong Kong": http://www.hktdc.com/ncs/thinkasiathinkhk2019/en/main/index.html"Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" success stories: https://bit.ly/2kZucQePlease download more photos from here. https://bit.ly/2ktZKNZAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.