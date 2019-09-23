General Electric Company: Doc re. GE files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company General Electric Company ISIN US3696041033 Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

September 20, 2019



On September 20, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1958N_1-2019-9-20.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1958N_1-2019-9-20.pdf)

CONTACT:

GE

Mary Kate Mullaney

+001 202.304.6514

marykate.nevin@ge.com

