MAG Interactive Supports Gamers With Disabilities With One Special Day Fundraiser

MAG donates UK revenue generated on October 4th to charity One Special Day in support of gamers with disabilities

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, MAG Interactive is proud to support the charity One Special Day, which raises funds to help gamers with disabilities. On Friday October 4th, MAG will donate all UK revenue generated that day to the fundraiser.

One Special Day was created by the British non-profit organization SpecialEffect, who uses funds raised to develop technology to help gamers with disabilities play their favorite games. We at MAG are honored to join over 60 leading companies in the gaming industry in the support of One Special Day 2019.

"We at MAG are proud to be a part of this very special cause for the third consecutive year, making the gaming world into a more inclusive place for everyone,' says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive. "We admire the work SpecialEffect does in changing people's lives and we hope that by donating our UK revenue across our most played games we'll help them reach this year's goal".

