

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in August, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell 3.2 percent month-on-month in August.



Output of water supply and waste management declined the most, by 16.9 percent monthly in August, and that of mining and quarrying decreased by 12.5 percent.



The manufacturing output fell 3.2 percent in August.



On an adjusted basis, industrial production declined 2.5 percent in August.



On an annual basis, industrial production fell a working day adjusted 0.4 percent in August. On a non-adjusted basis, production decreased 2.6 percent.



