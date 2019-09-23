Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has further expanded its global footprint opening a new office in Madrid, naming Ignacio Almazan as Country Manager in Spain.

"Putting down roots in Spain enhances our ability to service both local customers and multinationals in Europe," said Chris Colahan, President, BHSI, UK and Europe. "Ignacio has extensive experience in the Spanish marketplace and we are excited to have him leading our effort to build our local presence and relationships."

BHSI will initially underwrite property, casualty, financial lines, construction and engineering insurance, with the expectation to steadily expand its product lines and services in Spain.

Ignacio comes to BHSI with more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. For the past decade, he served as Country Manager for RSA Spain. Prior to that, he was Sub-director of the Energy Department at Willis Spain, and Leader of the Energy Department at Aon Spain. He began his insurance industry career as a Risk Engineer, then a C&E Underwriter, at Royal Sun Alliance Spain.

The BHSI office in Spain is located at:

Paseo de la Castellana 200 (Spaces),

28046 Madrid Spain

