Correction: Information in 5 page of Interim Report and Interim Financial Statements for Six-month period ended 30 June 2019 has been changed from: 2019 H1 2018 H1 ?, % ------------------------------------------------ Granted loans, EUR 9,040,813 6,160,680 47% ------------------------------------------------ Income, EUR 795,709 423,992 88% ------------------------------------------------ Cost of sales, EUR (618,106) (250,704) 147% ------------------------------------------------ Gross profit, EUR 177,603 173,288 2% ------------------------------------------------ Operating costs, EUR (473,183) (286,293) 65% ------------------------------------------------ EBITDA, EUR (295,580) (113,004) 162% ------------------------------------------------ Pre-tax profit, EUR (375,375) (180,415) 108% ------------------------------------------------ to: 2019 H1 2018 H1 ?, % ------------------------------------------------ Granted loans, EUR 9,040,813 6,160,680 47% ------------------------------------------------ Income, EUR 795,709 421,669 89% ------------------------------------------------ Cost of sales, EUR (628,642) (249,817) 152% ------------------------------------------------ Gross profit, EUR 167,067 171,852 -3% ------------------------------------------------ Operating costs, EUR (473,359) (293,241) 61% ------------------------------------------------ EBITDA, EUR (306,291) (119,953) 155% ------------------------------------------------ Pre-tax profit, EUR (386,086) (189,210) 104% ------------------------------------------------ Correction does not concern the text of notice and the remaining information indicated in Reports. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration T.: +370 620 33313 E. aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739328