A planned 10 MW solar project will be coupled with a storage system with a minimum capacity of 8 MWh. The facility will be near Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka.The Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, a division of the Ministry of Power, Energy & Business Development, has issued an expression of interest for the construction of a 10 MW solar plant with 20% storage capacity. The solar park will have to be linked to a storage system with a minimum capacity of 8 MWh and will be connected to the country's grid near Hambantota. The chosen developers will be awarded a 20-year power supply deal ...

