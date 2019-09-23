The project, planned for Khovd in the west of the country, is being developed with the support of the World Bank.Mongolia's Ministry of Energy is seeking contractors to develop and construct a 10 MW solar power plant in Khovd, the capital of the province of the same name in the westernmost part of the country. The project is backed by the World Bank's International Development Association, which offers concessional loans and grants to the world's poorest countries. The selected developers will also be required to build a 35/110 kV substation and a 110 kV overhead transmission line to connect ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...