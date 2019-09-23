MRP, a subsidiary of First Derivatives plc, has appointed Gavin Walsh as General Manager of EMEA Operations, as part of MRP's plan to expand further across Europe.

Gavin will lead MRP's rapidly growing operations across the UK and Ireland, which last year saw MRP relocate its Belfast office to accommodate the rapid growth of both businesses. Gavin will take on responsibility for managing both the revenue and cost elements of the company's EMEA operations. MRP's flagship account-based marketing platform, MRP Prelytix, powered by Kx technology, is the only enterprise class predictive ABM platform and allows clients to activate dynamic digital advertising informed by real-time insights.

"Gavin's demonstratable operational success in the technology space will be a great asset to our European team as we continue to expand the global reach of our AI-powered software and services," said Ajay Subherwal, MRP SVP of Sales, EMEA/APJC. "Welcoming Gavin strengthens our dynamic team and makes us better equipped for the future."

Gavin brings more than a decade of sales and marketing leadership to his role at MRP, with extensive experience within advertising and media operations.

Prior to joining MRP, Gavin served as European and Australian Sales Director at WeWork, where he was responsible for sales and revenue-generating initiatives on behalf of the company's sales organization. Before that, he held leadership positions at LinkedIn and Google. At LinkedIn Gavin was a leader in the development of a global Client Solutions team, delivering LinkedIn's largest personnel restructure and driving revenue growth and customer success globally. Moreover, while at Google Gavin led the development of Google Cloud's first scaled partner program for SMBs and the development of a sales channel for long-tail SMB and Mid-Market advertisers.

"I'm delighted to be joining the MRP and FD family to help build on the tremendous success they've achieved over the past decade," said Walsh. "Personally, I'm excited to be back in Ireland, contributing to the tech scene here and helping generate economic opportunity for the local workforce."

Gavin holds a bachelor's degree from Queen's University Belfast.

About MRP

For enterprise organizations that serve multiple geographies, lines of business or industries, MRP Prelytix is the only ABM platform designed to give you control of your data, visibility into your target market and scale in the delivery of the highest impact engagement strategy. Leading B2B sales and marketing organizations choose MRP for our ability to deliver and measure revenue impact across a half-dozen online and offline channels, our global workforce with expertise across 100 countries and 20 languages and our ability to simplify connections between insight and action using the industry's first application of real-time AI and Machine Learning. Powered by Kx, Prelytix sits on top of the fastest streaming analytics database in the world. For more information visit: www.mrpfd.com

About Kx

Kx is a division of First Derivatives, a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries.

For more information about Kx please visit www.kx.com. For general inquiries, write to info@kx.com.

Kx and MRP are subsidiaries of First Derivatives plc (FD), a global supplier of software and consulting services. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

