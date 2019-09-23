Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata to Showcase Digital Pathology Capabilities Focussed on Needs of Technical Laboratory Teams at the Institute of Biomedical Science Congress, Birmingham, UK.

Inspirata's first ever participation at the Institute of Biomedical Scientistsannounced today it would be introducing at IBMS Congressadvanced quality assurance and intelligent case allocation workflow functionality purposely designed to address the specific needs of laboratory managers and technical teams in adopting and applying digital pathology for high-throughput clinical laboratories.

Further enhanced in the latest release of its Inspired Diagnosis intelligent digital pathology solutions, Inspirata will be demonstrating how the processes of case-allocation, prioritisation and MDT preparation can become significantly leaner through digitisation while continuing to complement existing laboratory workflows. Likewise, in affording laboratory staff their own dedicated histology workstation, how fresh opportunities for greater case quality assurance are introduced as technical teams are empowered to spot and remedy at scale any errors in slide image preparation prior to cases being assigned to a pathologist.

"While digital pathology has been a mainstay of research for many years, adoption in clinical settings has lagged, in part, due to the provider community paying insufficient consideration to the myriad processes and actors involved in a busy and frequently under-staffed hospital laboratory," says Inspirata founder and EVP Dr Mark Lloyd. "What works in research, won't necessarily transfer to clinical environments. A simplistic focus on the scanner or scanner capacity for example, is unlikely to cut it. It is our firm belief that a far more holistic evaluation of the laboratory needs to occur in which the physical digitisation is viewed as just one of a number of important variables for consideration in our collective effort to reduce case turnaround times."

Possessing an 'open' platform which can be integrated with all relevant suppliers that touch the digital pathology workflow enables Inspirata to adopt a wholly consultative approach to new customer engagements whereby decisions on items such as hardware are only undertaken once the requirements of all stakeholders are mapped out and the most critical challenges within the existing analogue workflow are understood. Obtaining a truly comprehensive picture of the working laboratory demands that both the counsel and requirements of the laboratory team be kept front and centre.

"Given the lion's share of the change management and transformational aspects of digital adoption are felt most acutely by those in the laboratory, for everything to work, it is imperative that the requirements of technical teams are afforded equivalent currency to that of the end pathologist," outlines Inspirata Europe General Manager, Tim Wing. "Focusing on intelligent workflow in which the needs of laboratory staff are well understood, both in terms of the software they are afforded and how it is implemented, means that even by introducing an additional step to the traditional workflow in the guise of slide-scanning, laboratory managers can have a confidence that the overall resources and time required to execute case work will decline in line with their targets."

Located at stand 828, Inspirata will be delivering personalised demonstrations of their digital pathology solutions throughout IBMS Congress and will be taking questions on the areas of workflow laboratories need to be most mindful of in graduating to digital. Emphasising the open nature of Inspirata's digital pathology solutions, Inspirata will also have materials introducing their new technical partnerships with artificial intelligence-based image analysis provider IBEX Medical Analytics, and in-vitro diagnostics company Menarini Diagnostics.

About Inspirata Europe

Inspirata Europe Limited helps patients fighting cancer-and the clinicians they trust-to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

