SAFEGUARDS | Food NO. 133/19

Maximum residue limits (MRLs) for Cypermethrin, proposed by the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) for food imported to and sold in Canada, have been adopted by the World Trade Organization (WTO). The MRLs will enter into force on October 27, 2019.

Cypermethrin is an insecticide registered for control of a broad spectrum of insect pests in a wide range of sites, including forests and woodlots, tobacco, industrial oilseed and fiber crops, various food and feed crops, livestock and non-crop industrial areas. [1]

Under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, PMRA will study and evaluate the residues of Cypermethrin that are likely to remain in or on food when Cypermethrin is used according to label directions, and the levels at which residues will not be a concern to human health, to determine safe residue levels, and their MRLs.

The proposed MRLs, to replace or be added to those already established for Cypermethrin, are as per table 1.

Table 1 Proposed Maximum Residue Limits for Cypermethrin.

Common Name Residue Definition MRL (ppm) Food Commodity Cypermethrin

CAS # 52315-07-8 Cyano(3-phenoxyphenyl)methyl-3-(2,2-dichloroethenyl)-2,2-dimethylcyclopropanecarboxylate 2.0 Cherries (crop subgroup 12-09A); lowbush blueberries 0.8 Bushberries (crop subgroup 13-07B, except lowbush blueberries); caneberries (crop subgroup 13-07A)

0.3 Low growing berries (crop subgroup 13-07G, except lowbush blueberries)



The PMRA invites the public to comment on the proposed MRLs for Cypermethrin from the date of publication of this consultation document, August 13, to October 27, 2019 (75 days). [2]

Next, Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on its website. When a decision on Cypermethrin is finalized, the established MRLs will be legally in effect as of the date that they are entered into the Canada MRL database [3]. The database allows users to search for established MRLs, regulated under the Pest Control Products Act, both for pesticides or for food commodities.

Benefits of the Proposed MRLs

This update has the potential to impact farms and food producers. Any imported fruits designated for Canada must not be found with pesticide residues levels that exceed these MRLs. To ensure compliance with food safety regulations, food producers should seek professional advice.

SGS is committed to keeping you informed of regulation news and developments. Leveraging our global network of laboratories and food experts, SGS provides a comprehensive range of food safety and quality solutions including analytical tests, audits, certifications, inspections, and technical support. We continually invest in our testing, capability, and state-of-the art technology to help you reduce risk, and to improve food safety and quality. For more information, please visit our website: www.foodsafety.sgs.com.

Next Step

The MRLs of Cypermethrin will be in force when they are entered into the Canada MRL Database.

For enquiries, please contact:

Naovarat Dachprasat

R&D Chemist, Food Technical Support Center

t: +66 2683 0541 ext 2168, 2169

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the SGS Hot Source