Aspo Oyj: Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo

Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo



The following members have been appointed to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board according to the shareholders' register of August 30, 2019:



- Veronica Timgren, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab

- Roberto Lencioni, Vehmas family

- Reima Rytsölä, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

- Annika Ekman, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company



In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. The Nomination Board elects a Chairman from among its members.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares and presents to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting proposals on the remuneration, number and members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board will forward its proposals for the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting by February 1, 2020.



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.