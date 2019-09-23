

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as Fed officials remained split on the need for further easing and U.S. President Donald Trump said he didn't need a trade deal with China before the 2020 election, fueling pessimism about the prospect of a trade truce between the world's two largest economies.



The Japanese market was closed for the Autumnal Equinox holiday. Chinese stocks fell sharply as trade talks with the U.S. showed signs of faltering.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 29.37 points, or 0.98 percent, at 2,977.08 after a Chinese trade delegation abruptly canceled a scheduled visit to U.S. farms and U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was looking for a 'complete deal' with China and not a partial one.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.81 percent to finish at 26,222.40 after yet another weekend of violent protests in the city.



Australian markets gained ground as last week's weak jobs data triggered speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia may cut rates at its next policy meeting on Oct 1.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.90 points, or 0.28 percent to 6,749.70, extending gains for a third straight session.



The big four banks ended narrowly mixed while wealth manager IOOF Holdings soared 12 percent to extend Friday's gains after the banking watchdog lost a landmark case alleging the company had breached pension laws.



Miners turned in a mixed performance while energy stocks such as Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum rose over 1 percent. Specialty retailer Premier Investments jumped 5.8 percent after posting a surge in annual profit.



Seoul stocks inched higher to extend gains for the 12th day running as investors watched Middle East Tensions and awaited a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump this week at the United Nations. The benchmark Kospi closed little changed with a positive bias at 2,091.70.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 ending up 43.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 10,873.33. a2 Milk Company and Spark New Zealand climbed 1-2 percent.



U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with trade-sensitive technology companies taking a beating after a Chinese delegation canceled a planned visit to U.S. farm states and Netflix said it is facing increased competition from Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc and other video streaming services.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told reporters he doesn't think he needs to reach a trade deal with China before the 2020 elections, claiming the U.S. is not being affected by the trade war.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 declined half a percent.



