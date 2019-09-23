

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Monday as investors reacted to mixed signals from U.S.-China trade talks and weaker PMI print showing that the German manufacturing sector is sinking deeper into recession.



Meanwhile, the euro area private sector moved close to stalling at the end of the third quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



U.S. President Donald Trump said he didn't need a trade deal with China before the 2020 election, fueling pessimism about the prospect of a trade truce between the world's two largest economies.



The benchmark DAX was down 192 points, or 1.54 percent, at 12,275 after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.



DEUTZ AG shares slumped as much as 16 percent. The internal combustion engine manufacturer said the insolvency of a major supplier will have an adverse financial impact in the current financial year.



Banks were losing ground on growth worries, with Deutsche Bank declining 4 percent after it signed a master transaction agreement with BNP Paribas. Commerzbank shares plunged 6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX