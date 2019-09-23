Research has found even short-lived, 10 to 15-year solar panels could provide enough return for bankable projects. The researchers believe panel costs, coupled with an industry mindset now fixed on the final solar energy price rather than costs per kilowatt installed, may open opportunities for PV products currently snubbed because of a short lifecycle.More efficient and lower-cost PV products with a shorter lifetime than the industry standard 25-30 years may open new opportunities for project developers and plant owners in the years ahead, according to a study by MIT researchers. In the paper ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...