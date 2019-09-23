The "Understanding the Clinical Diagnostics Customer Experience: Results of the 2019 Survey of Laboratories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customer experience in the clinical diagnostics industry is increasingly a target for improving overall customer satisfaction and a potential opportunity for differentiation beyond product performance, service plans, and price. This report is an essential tool to learn how the in vitro diagnostics industry is seen from the point of view of their customers.

The publisher conducted a 2019 survey of laboratory instrument users in the United States, Canada and Europe (included in respondents are lab managers, lab directors, clinical coordinators, lab scientists, lab technicians, lab technologists, medical directors and others). This report is based on the results of that survey.

Get the edge by learning what your customers think of your product, your brand, your marketing, your presentation and your service. See how competitors are rated by users. Compare your performance to others.

In this report, which combines a PDF-based findings summary along with an Interactive report using Tableau, clinical diagnostics vendors are scored based on how satisfied their customers are on a wide range of touchpoints. Results are presented in aggregate (Industry Average) and at the vendor level. Additionally, this report identifies the relative importance of factors contributing to positive overall customer experiences so vendors can identify strengths to leverage and weaknesses to target (Quadrant Analysis).

Vendors Covered in This Survey

The vendors covered in this survey were selected by respondents and include the following:

Gen Mark

Ortho Clinical

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux

Quidel

Luminex

Cepheid

Roche

Bruker

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad

Sekisui Diagnostics

Dia Sorin

BD BioSciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sysmex

Abbott

Agilent

Illumina

QIAGEN

Verbatims from laboratorians are also provided to give more insight into their perspectives on the attributes which make up each touchpoint.

The complete customer experience for the clinical diagnostics industry is composed of multiple touchpoints, or interactions, between customer and vendor, and each touchpoint represents a branding opportunity. The customer experience model in this report arranges key touchpoints chronologically and within the following larger categories of the purchasing life cycle: pre-purchase experience, product experience, and post-purchase experience.

In addition to customer feedback, marketers will learn useful information about vendor positions among survey respondents, test volumes for hospital labs and reference laboratories, some insights into the penetration of POC and mass spectrometry in the space.

Section 1: Overview

Customer Experience Model for Clinical Diagnostics

Touchpoint Attributes

Performance at Each Touchpoint

Delivering a Positive Customer Experience

Section 2: Clinical Diagnostic Vendor Rankings

Customer Experience Scores

Product Awareness

Product Knowledge

Product Selection

Product Integrity

Service Provided

Support Provided

Satisfaction and Loyalty

Relative Importance of Touchpoints All

Section 3: Methodology and Demographics

Methodology

Demographics

