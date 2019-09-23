JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stAugust 2019 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st August 2019 US$ 10.03

JZCP's estimated NAV at 31 August 2019 (subject to review by the Company's auditors) is $10.03 per share ($9.88 at 31 July 2019). The increase in NAV per share of 15 cents per share is due to net investment gains including escrow receipts and accrued income of 21 cents and appreciation of 2 cents from the buyback of shares offset by expenses and finance costs of (8 cents). Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com