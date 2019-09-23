BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Change in Directorate





BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Katrina Hart as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2019. Mrs Hart will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit & Management Engagement Committee.

Mrs Hart spent her executive career in investment banking, advising, analysing and commentating on a broad range of businesses. Initially working in corporate finance at ING Barings and Hawkpoint Partners, she then moved into equities research at HSBC, covering the General Financials sector. Latterly, Katrina headed up the Financials research teams at Bridgewell Group plc and Canaccord Genuity, specialising in wealth and asset managers. Mrs Hart has been a non-executive director of Miton Group plc, an AIM-listed fund manager, since 2011. She is also a non-executive director of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc, Keystone Investment Trust plc and of AEW UK REIT plc.

Mrs Hart does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mrs Hart.



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary



Date: 23 September 2019





