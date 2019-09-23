Autoliv's Interim CFO to Resign Effective as of March 2020

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announced that Christian Hanke notified the Company of his intent to resign as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Corporate Control to pursue another opportunity outside of Autoliv.

Mr. Hanke's resignation will be effective no later than March 18, 2020. Until the time Mr. Hanke's resignation becomes effective, he will continue to serve as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Corporate Control. The Company expects that Mr. Hanke will remain with the Company through the filing of the Company's 2019 annual report. The Company is continuing its search for a permanent replacement for the Chief Financial Officer position.

Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of the Company, said, "We very much appreciate Christian's service and wish him the best of luck in his future assignments."

Inquiries:

Corporate Communications: Stina Thorman, Tel +46(0)8-587-206-50

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Investor Relations, Tel +46(0)8-587-206-71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Investor Relations, Tel +46(0)8-587-206-14

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our close to 67,000 employees in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 19 test tracks. Sales in 2018 amounted to US $ 8,678 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

