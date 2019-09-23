Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTC PINK: ALID) - an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today's medical issues - is pleased to announce the filing of its first United States Provisional Patent Application for Cannabinoid and Terpenoid Pharmaceutical Compositions and Methods for Treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This marks the first of a series of proposed filings, along with recent trademark filings, as part of the Company's Intellectual Property and Pharma Development (IP&PD) Strategy. This Pharma Development Strategy includes serving those suffering from mental health issues, with a particular focus on those suffering from symptoms related to PTSD.

The products developed under the Company's IP&PD strategy are initially geared towards veterans and first responders and will further be available to anyone else suffering from symptoms related to PTSD. These products will be made available for sale under Allied's recently launched natural health hemp-derived retail product line, TACTICAL RELIEF.

"We are very excited to begin taking the strategic steps to developing and protecting our IP&PD strategy in the United States and around the world," said David Weinkauf, VP Pharma Development. "Allied is committed to the development of a thoughtful and strategic Intellectual Property portfolio that is strengthened internationally by this filing."

Allied is dedicated to promoting a holistic approach to healing that reinforces a specialized model of care. The model's main goal is to assist in preventing suicides among veterans and first responders who are suffering from PTSD or other disorders related to mental health.

"Currently, there are approximately 8 million people in the United States alone who suffer from symptoms related to PTSD. Although there are certain cognitive therapies that have proven to be helpful, there is no pharmaceutical drug that has an indication for this disease target. PTSD is a disorder that not only affects the person suffering, but his/her family and community as well. Through this patent filing, we have now taken the first step in our pharma development plan, as well as, protected our medical formulation that is focused on this disease target." says Calum Hughes, CEO, Allied Corp.

For more information on Allied Corp., visit www.allied.health

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today's medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

