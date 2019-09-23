Gaby Inc.: Gaby Unveils New 3rd Party Brand Partners at Hall of Flowers B2B Cannabis Conference

Gaby's THC brands and distributed brands are now available in 205 dispensaries in California up from 85 at the beginning of 2019

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA and CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / September, 23 2019 / Gaby Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF), a U.S.-focused CPG company operating in the regulated cannabis sector in California as well as the mainstream grocery channel nationally, today announced its subsidiary Sonoma Pacific Distribution has added new 3rd party brand partners; Big Sur Extracts, Medicine Box, and Hot Nife (the "Brand Partners") at Hall of Flowers. Hall of Flowers is a licensed, industry-only, highly curated B2B trade show specifically designed to facilitate the trade of premium licensed cannabis products across flower, concentrate, edible, topical, and accessory categories. Sonoma Pacific carries a highly curated portfolio of 8 brands which complement each other and its proprietary brands. Gaby currently sells into 205 dispensaries up from 85 at the beginning of 2019 a 140% increase in the number of dispensaries served.

"The significant growth of our 3rd party distribution and dispensary penetration are a testament to the abilities and lessons learned by the Gaby team in the competitive mainstream health food market," said Margot Micallef, CEO of Gaby Inc. "We continue to outperform the competition by pairing rigid CPG discipline, a top-flight sales team, and veteran cannabis operators. Adding complementary brands to our distribution platform allows us to provide dispensaries with a wider product offering, reduce per-unit costs of distributing and selling across California, and drive revenue and margin expansion."

"We're thrilled to be working with Gaby and the Sonoma Pacific distribution platform specifically for Hot Nife." said Kieve Huffman, Chief Business Officer for Future State Brands. "Circe Wallace, Hot Nife founder and respected action sports executive, and the rest of the FSB team value this partnership and we couldn't be happier with the Gaby team and their focus on maximizing our distribution reach."

Through Gaby's subsidiary Sonoma Pacific Distribution, Gaby offers sourcing of bulk product, packaging, sales, and fulfilment services to 3rd party brands. Gaby plans to continue building out its 3rd party distribution by adding high-quality brands that compliment Gaby's inhouse portfolio. Distributing 3rd party brands enables Gaby to continue to scale manufacturing, distribution, and sales infrastructure across California to the benefit of its inhouse Pacific Sonoma and LuLu's Chocolates brands.

About Gaby Inc.

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through its subsidiaries GABY indirectly holds a number of licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma respectively, including manufacturing, distribution, cultivation and nursery licenses. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker and distribution network in the mainstream channel, GABY has successfully brought a number of its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health. Today, GABY is a wellness company with a diverse range of products that use cannabis, hemp and hemp derived cannabinoids to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated closing of additional acquisitions by the Company, the continued growth and expansion of the Company's operations, and the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Each of KJM Data and Research Inc., and Sonoma Pacific are subsidiaries of GABY. Each of these subsidiaries hold cannabis licenses in the State of California. Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California however cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiaries of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiaries. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiaries may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

