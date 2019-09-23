Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.11p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 352.86p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---