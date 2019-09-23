

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production growth slowed less-than-expected in August, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Industrial production climbed 2.28 percent year-on-year in August, after a 3.77 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 1.58 percent rise.



Manufacturing output rose 2.11 percent annually in August, after a 3.82 percent increase in the previous month.



Electricity and gas supply output grew 5.0 percent in August and that of mining and quarrying rose 0.34 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.10 percent in August, slower than the 2.84 percent increase in the preceding month.



