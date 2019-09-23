

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan jobless rate rose at a faster-than-expected rate in August, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, said on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate increased to 3.73 percent in August from 3.72 percent in July. Economists had expected a 3.70 percent rate.



On an non-adjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.89 percent in August from 3.82 percent in the previous month.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 466,000 in August from 457,000 in the prior month. From the previous month, the figure climbed by 5,000 persons.



The number of employed persons increased to 11.52 million in August from 11.51 million in the preceding month.



