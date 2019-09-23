Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) continues to expand its global presence, opening a new restaurant in Portugal. It is located in Lisbon, in the Amoreiras zone.

Papa John's new restaurant in Portugal is being opened by Drake Food Service International, the master franchisee in the Iberian Peninsula, Chile, Panamá, and Costa Rica.

"We are committed to developing the Papa John's brand in Latin America and Europe. We look forward to becoming the most beloved pizza brand, one neighborhood at the time," said Javier Aranguiz, CEO of Drake Food Service International.

"The opening of this new restaurant in Portugal with Drake Food Service International shows the importance of building strong relationships with our global partners," Jack Swaysland, COO, International said. "As highlighted in the past, international development is the long term growth engine for Papa John's. Pizza is loved by consumers across the world. Friends and families gather around and have fun moments around pizza. And at Papa John's we are thrilled to deliver on our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise to customers in Portugal."

Papa John's is currently in 48 international countries and territories around the globe, entering into 12 new countries in the past three years, including France, Spain, Tunisia, Iraq, the Netherlands, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Bahamas, Pakistan and Portugal.

The company looks to continue its rapid global development and is seeking potential franchisees in Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

