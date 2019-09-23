NOTICE 23.9.2019 WARRANTS LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ANP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 18 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Anp with effect from 24.9.2019. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend E) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 23.9.2019 WARRANTIT NORDEA BANK ANP:N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 24.9.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 18 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank Anp. Warranttien listauspäivä on 24.9.2019 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille. (HEL Warrants Extend E) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739411