ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Engages EAS Consulting Group, LLC to Lead Global Regulatory Approval Process

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX-V:BABY) ("Else" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing and marketing a real alternative to dairy-based baby nutrition, is pleased to announce the signing of a service contract with EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS) to lead the Company's regulatory approval process in various key markets globally. With vast expertise in regulatory approvals, and specialty in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory matters, EAS is the ideal partner as Else prepares to bring its product to market.

EAS is managed by a dedicated staff of former FDA, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and seasoned industry executives. Furthermore, EAS works with a network of consultants and auditors globally who specialize in all types of regulatory services related to food production and processing with a unique experience and capability pertaining to the introduction of new infant formulas.

EAS' work with Else Nutrition began with the evaluation of the regulatory status of each ingredient spanning the different jurisdictions followed by preparation and filling of dossiers and notifications, aiming to achieve final marketing approvals of ELSE's infant formula in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. The regulatory requirements in China will be evaluated at a later stage.

"This partnership bolsters Else Nutrition's capabilities to follow an efficient and timely regulatory pathway and meet the strict requirements which will enable the launch of our patented infant formulations across our key markets worldwide," said Ms.Hamutal Cohen Yizhak, CEO of Else Nutrition.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017. For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com.

About EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS)

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA with consultants and auditors located strategically throughout North and South America, Europe, and various Pacific Rim counties, EAS Consulting Group is a sought-after expert in regulatory matters, assisting firms with highly technical submissions such as GRAS, DMF, NDI, ANDA, 510(k) and others, as well as the development of quality systems, label reviews, structure-function claims, GMP audits, and US Agent assistance and more. EAS Consulting Group, LLC (EAS) specializes in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory matters. For more information, visit: easconsultinggroup.com.

For more information, contact:

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E:hamutal@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)52-447-9931

TSX Venture Exchange

