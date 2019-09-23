Bryant Park Capital Arranges $104.5 Million in Capital for Legis Finance, A Commercial Litigation Finance & Insurance Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle market investment bank, announced today that Legis Finance Ltd. ("Legis" or the "Company") recently closed on a $104.5 million capital raise transaction with a global investment management firm. This financing adds to its current insurance and merchant banking capacity, and gives the Company a long-term capital partner to finance operations and originations.

BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Legis in connection with this transaction.

"The Bryant Park Capital team acted as a true extension of our company and had our best interests in mind every step of the way. We could not have been more pleased with their professionalism and expertise in positioning the opportunity and helping us gain senior level access to leading specialty finance investors. I would highly recommend their services to any originator seeking to raise institutional capital,"

said Tim Scrantom, Managing Director at Legis Finance.

About Legis Finance, Ltd.

Founded by seasoned commercial litigation funding executives who launched one of the industry's first institutional investment funds in 2007, Legis was formed to disrupt the traditional commercial claim investment marketplace. Legis' model is centered around providing independent advice on structuring litigation finance investments and insurance solutions to leading global law firms. Through its partnership with one of the world's largest insurance groups, and now a global investment management firm, Legis has developed a suite of novel products geared to helping law firms and their clientele invest in large-scale commercial litigation assets.

For more information about Legis, please visit www.legisfinance.com

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including financial services, healthcare services and, more recently, cannabis. BPC has arranged lines of credit, raised growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. The BPC team has completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $64 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:

Dan Avnir, Managing Director

212-798-8202

davnir@bryantparkcapital.com

SOURCE: Bryant Park Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560476/Bryant-Park-Capital-Arranges-1045-Million-in-Capital-for-Legis-Finance-A-Commercial-Litigation-Finance-Insurance-Company