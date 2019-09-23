

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Smart-wearables maker Fitbit Inc. is exploring possibilities of a sale, Reuters reported citing familiar with the matter.



The company, which is facing severe competition in the field of fitness trackers and smartwatches, is said to have held primary discussions with investment bank Qatalyst Partners whether it should engage with potential buyers.



As per the report, the bank has been persuading Fitbit to explore options, saying it could attract interest from Google owner Alphabet Inc and private equity firms.



The fitness gear maker holds dominant share in the fitness tracking sector, but it continues to be affected by cheaper offerings from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Xiaomi Corp. In the smartwatch category, Fitbit is losing to major players Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.



In late July, the company had issued a weak outlook for its third quarter and lowered its full-year guidance due to weak Versa Lite sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX