Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to provide an update on its dual gene therapy program, an important and fundamental aspect of which involves the design, synthesis and screening of small interfering RNA ("siRNA") constructs in downregulating the Company's target gene of interest, in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

A panel of novel, potent siRNA constructs that target the Company's gene of interest were successfully identified by the Company earlier this year. Subsequently, the Company's research team worked to chemically transform such siRNA constructs, with the goal of generating corresponding modified "Smart-siRNAs" possessing enhanced biostability and specificity with retention of gene silencing efficacy (see the Company's news releases dated January 14, 2019 and June 17, 2019).

PreveCeutical is pleased to report that the aforementioned design and synthesis of a panel of Smart-siRNAs has been successfully completed. Furthermore, upon screening of these Smart-siRNA constructs, their gene silencing (potency) was found to be retained and furthermore comparable to the native siRNA constructs. This is an important development, confirming that the proprietary chemistry applied when developing the Smart-siRNAs did not compromise the efficacy and specificity of the panel of siRNA constructs.

The Smart-siRNA constructs have been designed with the final phase of the dual gene therapy program in mind, where the construct's biostability will be essential for assessment in preclinical (mice) models of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

PreveCeutical's President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mak Jawadekar stated, "We are pleased with the latest Smart-siRNA screening results, which show a great promise in retention of the siRNA's stability and no apparent changes in their potency. We look forward to further progressing our dual gene therapy research program."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

