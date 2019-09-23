VerifyMe to Participate at LabelExpo Europe 2019 with Strategic Partners HP Indigo and S-One LP

Brussels, Belgium on September 24-27th

Debuting "VerifyMe® as Authentic™" Secure Tracking Labels For Amazon.com and other Internet Retailers

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, announced today that it will be demonstrating its invisible QR code technology, known as "RainbowSecure®" and VeriPAS™ serialization, track and trace security system at Label Expo Europe 2019. VerifyMe will be participating in conjunction with its strategic partners, HP Indigo and S-One LP. LabelExpo Europe 2019 is in Brussels, Belgium on September 24-27.

VerifyMe will be participating in conjunction with its strategic partners, HP Indigo at Stand Patio and S-One LP at Stand 7E36. CEO, Patrick White and COO, Keith Goldstein will be on site and performing demonstrations of VerifyMe's technologies.

At LabelExpo Europe 2019, hundreds of live demonstrations of the latest innovations will be on display for the audience to examine the most advanced collection of label and package printing technologies and acquire what businesses needs to succeed. For additional information, please visit: https://www.labelexpo-europe.com.

VerifyMe will be debuting its VerifyMe® as Authentic™ solution at Label Expo. VerifyMe® as Authentic™ is a turn-key implementation of VeriPAS™ for brand owners and retailers who don't want to spend time and money creating their own authentication and tracking systems, which is perfect for online retailers selling through Amazon.com or other web-based storefronts. VerifyMe will provide pre-printed VerifyMe® as Authentic™ labels to brands which can be scanned with any smartphone and provide brands and consumers with instant access to supply chain management, anti-counterfeit, anti-diversion, and consumer engagement programs. VerifyMe is currently setting up pilot tests for several products with an Amazon retailer.

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White, commented, "We are excited to be participating in the world's largest label and package printing trade show. We look forward to demonstrating our technology with our strategic partners HP Indigo and S-One LP for all of the businesses seeking the most advanced and secure label and package printing technologies."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provides identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:

Company: VerifyMe, Inc.

Email: IR@verifyme.com

Website: https://www.verifyme.com/

SOURCE: VerifyMe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560497/VerifyMe-to-Participate-at-LabelExpo-Europe-2019-with-Strategic-Partners-HP-Indigo-and-S-One-LP