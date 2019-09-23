Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDZF ISIN: CA7759041055 Ticker-Symbol: D4R 
Frankfurt
20.09.19
10:40 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
-0,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC0,026-0,39 %