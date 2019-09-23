Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVM5 ISIN: CA08345Q2080 Ticker-Symbol: 1VU 
Frankfurt
23.09.19
08:11 Uhr
0,057 Euro
+0,004
+6,70 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENZ MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENZ MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,058
0,087
15:10
0,049
0,056
15.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENZ MINING
BENZ MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENZ MINING CORP0,057+6,70 %