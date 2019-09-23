Presentations Will Address Offensive Intelligence and Big Data in the Cyber Threat Domain

Resecurity, a cybersecurity company that delivers in-depth analysis layered on top of the most comprehensive, exclusive sets of data from the Deep and Dark Web, announces that its CEO, Gene Yoo, and Selene Giupponi, Managing Partner, will be leading speaking sessions this week at Cyber Intelligence Europe 2019 in Vienna, Austria. Resecurity is also a platinum sponsor of the event.

In his talk, Yoo, will define offensive intelligence and explain what all-source offensive intelligence looks like in today's dynamic threat landscape. With security industry experts projecting that companies around the world could incur costs and lost revenue amounting to more than $5 trillion over the next five years due to cyberattacks, organizations must go well beyond knowing what's happening in their network. Organizations must use offensive intelligence to see what's happening outside their environment who's targeting them, how are they behaving, and who's working together to put companies at risk. Yoo will address what security experts are doing wrong and where they need to go to use offensive intelligence in a meaningful and effective way to protect their environment.

On the second day of the event, Giupponi will deep dive into big data in the cyber threat intelligence domain and discuss counter cyber terrorism. She will cover all the details around what kind of data is available on the Deep and Dark Web, what data can be collected and what the modern day "bad guy" can do with this information. Giupponi will review how security experts can connect all of these dots as well as some successful use cases.

WHAT: Offensive Intelligence Foundation

WHEN: Wednesday, September 25th, 9:40 a.m.

WHO: Gene Yoo, CEO, Resecurity

WHERE: ARCOTEL Wimberger Hotel, Vienna

WHAT: A Deep Walk Through Big Data in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Domain

WHEN: Thursday, September 26th, 9:40 a.m.

WHO: Selene Giupponi, Managing Partner, Resecurity and Raoul Chiesa, Subject Matter Expert on Cybercrime, Italy

WHERE: ARCOTEL Wimberger Hotel, Vienna

In addition to the Cyber Intelligence Europe event this week, Resecurity will also be participating in the following global cybersecurity events this year:

Govware, October 1-3 2019, Singapore (Booth D13)

Cyber Summit, October 17 2019, Scottsdale, AZ

ISC Security Congress, October 27-29 2019, Orlando, FL

MILIPOL Paris, November 19-22 2019, Paris, France?

Infosecurity Summit, November 20-21 2019, New York, NY

Amazon re:Invent, December 2-6 2019, Las Vegas, NV (Booth 1235)

