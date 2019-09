Statkraft AS has on 23 September 2019 bought back nominal value NOK 195 million in ISIN NO 0010729452 (STAKR37). Maturity of the bond is 21.01.2020. After this transaction Statkraft has bought back in total NOK 555 million. The trades have been made at market terms.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act